A new celebrity style offensive will next week wage war on childhood cancer.

The charity enjoys celebrity support from TV star Claudia Winkleman (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Cancer remains among leading causes of death in youngsters aged under 14.

So Style Against Cancer takes place from coming Monday, Friday October 6 designated #StyleAgainstCancer key online awareness day.

The crucial campaign enjoys celebrity support from TV star Claudia Winkleman and VIP hair stylist George Northwood.

We too can all help collect Children with Cancer UK vital cash by donating to our chosen hairdressers' Just Giving pages.For the first time in its history, the charity is teaming up with salons nationwide to raise essential funds for families facing unbearable anguish of childhood cancer.

By using a QR code from comfort of salon chairs, the public can donate toward research into causes of insufferable childhood cancers while developing better treatments, kinder to kids.

Children with Cancer UK stats sadly confirm estimated 240 UK children annually lose their lives to cancer, ten families daily receiving distressing diagnosis bombshells.

Today two in three young survivors will experience long term side effects because of their cancer or treatment, including heart failure, reduced mobility and future fertility problems.

George, who styles such celebs as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alexa Chung and Julianne Moore, said: “I’m thrilled to support this new initiative from Children with Cancer UK as we all know the devastating impact this disease has on everyone.

"Stylists and their clients can enjoy a day of fun while raising crucial awareness.”

Jo Elvin, CEO of Children with Cancer UK - a 1988 launched memorial charity that has evolved into major force amassing more than £300 million to investing in 200-plus pioneering research projects - added: “Hairdressers of Britain are with us through it all.

"From those big life moments to the polite summer holiday chat, the conversations that happen in their chairs reaches every community.

"This is why we are asking salons and barbershops to support Style Against Cancer and help our mission of a world where every child survives cancer.”

This latest crusade comes as funding and research have helped toward children's increased survival rates, charity research revealing 75 per cent of kids diagnosed with cancer sadly died half a century ago, 85.2 per cent in GB mercifully now surviving for five years or more.