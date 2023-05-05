Success for Harrogate emergency staff's marathon effort in memory of a much-missed colleague

The four Harrogate fire and ambulance crew members completed the Manchester Marathon, raising more than £3,000 for Mind in Harrogate District.

Andy Spence, Fiona Blaylock, Gareth and Rob Connell, were running in tribute to Karen Andersen who dedicated 25 years to the ambulance services in Harrogate as a paramedic.

The team raised a total of more than £3,050 for the charity – funds which will be used to fund vital services to support local people with their mental health and wellbeing across the district.

Harrogate fire and ambulance crew members pictured after successfully completing the Manchester Marathon and fundraising for Mind in Harrogate District.

Harrogate firefighter and Karen’s fiancé, Andy Spence, said: “This was our first time running a marathon and we feel a great sense of accomplishment from finishing it.

“We are thrilled to raise this money for Mind in Harrogate District, on behalf of myself and fellow runners, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible support.”

The charity offers befriending, outreach, counselling and Mental Health First Aid training services across the entire district, promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Tina Chamberlain, CEO of Mind in Harrogate District, said: “We are extremely thankful for the incredible fundraising of Andy, Fiona, Gareth, and Rob, who completed such a huge challenge in the process.

"This support has a great impact on us, especially as we are an independent charity who cover a large area."