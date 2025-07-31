Still tired on holiday? Harrogate holidaymakers might have a borderline thyroid problem without even knowing it

It’s the middle of summer, you’re on holiday with your feet up, the sun is shining, and for the first time in months you’re doing absolutely nothing, so why are you still exhausted?

If this sounds familiar, you’re not the only one in Harrogate to feel this way, and experts estimate that between five and seven million people in the UK could have a borderline or “subclinical” thyroid issue, and most have absolutely no idea.

While a serious thyroid problem like hypothyroidism is often diagnosed and treated, borderline thyroid dysfunction often slips under the radar. Symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, and cold hands and feet are easy to dismiss as stress, age or even just holiday overindulgence. But they could be signs your thyroid is quietly underperforming.

“Many people live with borderline thyroid issues for years, thinking it’s just part of life,” says Jason Layton, a natural health expert and founder of the UK wellness brand Nature’s Zest. “It’s not uncommon for someone to be eating well and exercising regularly but still feel sluggish and struggle to lose weight. That’s when it’s worth looking at thyroid support.”

Are you on holiday but still feeling tired? Your thyroid might need some support?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that plays a crucial role in regulating your metabolism, energy levels, and overall well-being. When it’s underactive, even slightly, it can slow everything down, often leading to frustrating weight gain and chronic tiredness.

So, what can you do if you suspect your thyroid might be struggling?

Here are Jason's five summer-friendly ways to support your thyroid health naturally:

Get a Thyroid Test

If you’re constantly tired or battling brain fog and weight gain that doesn’t budge, it’s worth speaking to your GP or a private practitioner to check your thyroid levels, including TSH, T3, and T4. Many borderline issues are missed because only TSH is tested.

Make Iodine and Selenium Part of Your Diet

These are essential nutrients for healthy thyroid function. Seaweed, eggs, Brazil nuts, and tuna are all great summer menu additions. Even a sunny beach BBQ can become thyroid-friendly with the right ingredients.

Manage Stress with Mindful Downtime

Chronic stress can interfere with thyroid hormones. Use your summer break to truly unwind — try meditation, yoga, journaling or even just a long walk in nature.

Keep Moving: But Don’t Overdo It

Moderate exercise, like swimming or hiking, helps stimulate metabolism and boost energy levels. But avoid excessive workouts, which can stress your body further if your thyroid is under strain.

Consider a Natural Thyroid Support Supplement

Products like ThyroMax by Nature’s Zest can offer gentle, natural support. Packed with 17 nutrients including iodine, selenium, ashwagandha and L-tyrosine, it’s designed to help maintain normal thyroid function, energy, and vitality. “We created ThyroMax to provide comprehensive support in a way that’s simple and accessible,” says Jason Layton. “It’s a way of giving your thyroid the nutrients it needs to thrive, especially if you’re borderline and not receiving formal treatment.”