RSPCA's warning as figures soar for pet abandonments in North Yorkshire thanks to cost of living crisis
The animal welfare charity said new figures for the county during the cost of living crisis showed a 22% rise in unwanted pets.
The charity is on course to receive 448 reports of animal abandonment in North Yorkshire this year - marking an 22% rise on the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.
Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter in North Yorkshire.
"Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.
"The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm, meaning we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year."
If anything, the picture is even worse at a national level.
The RSPCA has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales this year so far which, if the trend continues, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.
This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9% rise in abandonment calls this year.
Mr Murphy said: "Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.
“Behind these shocking statistics are hundreds of vulnerable animals.
"Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.
“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join our Christmas rescue campaign and donate to help us.
"The RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety for nearly 200 years and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve.
"We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers."
To donate to the Christmas Rescue appeal, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/jointherescue/christmas?campaigncode=23ACDRDICAET6&utm_source=Press&utm_medium=friendly&utm_campaign=RSPCA_PR_WinterAppeal_23ACDRDICAET6