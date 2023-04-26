News you can trust since 1836
Roar of victory - Harrogate man is now five times world champion at kettlebell after latest incredible success

A Harrogate man who turned from talented musician to world kettlebell champion has done it again.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Since Jonathan Skinner became a world championship winner for England at the World Kettlebell competition in 2022, a huge amount of hard work has seen him go from strength-to-strength.

The latest success for the popular Harrogate singer and rock musician – who coaches other prospective kettlebell champions from Harrogate at his The Garage Fitness Project set-up - saw him travel to Belgium last weekend for the 2023 World Championships.

And he has come back with two more world titles – the 40kg One Arm Jerk 157 reps and the 32kg Half Marathon (30mins) One Arm Jerk 456reps.

Roar of victory - Harrogate's Jonathan Skinner is now officially a five-times world champion in the kettlebell.Roar of victory - Harrogate's Jonathan Skinner is now officially a five-times world champion in the kettlebell.
Skinner is now officially a five-times world champion in a sport which remains relatively unknown since growing from obscure Russian roots in the early 1960s.

Jonathan is available for online coaching and an introduction to Kettlebells at: [email protected]

Related topics:HarrogateEnglandBelgium