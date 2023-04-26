Roar of victory - Harrogate man is now five times world champion at kettlebell after latest incredible success

Since Jonathan Skinner became a world championship winner for England at the World Kettlebell competition in 2022, a huge amount of hard work has seen him go from strength-to-strength.

The latest success for the popular Harrogate singer and rock musician – who coaches other prospective kettlebell champions from Harrogate at his The Garage Fitness Project set-up - saw him travel to Belgium last weekend for the 2023 World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he has come back with two more world titles – the 40kg One Arm Jerk 157 reps and the 32kg Half Marathon (30mins) One Arm Jerk 456reps.

Roar of victory - Harrogate's Jonathan Skinner is now officially a five-times world champion in the kettlebell.

Skinner is now officially a five-times world champion in a sport which remains relatively unknown since growing from obscure Russian roots in the early 1960s.