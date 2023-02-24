Anna Warrington has challenged herself to complete the annual Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k this March for her six-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Sophia had her first seizure when she was just five weeks old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “She was asleep in the front room, and I was in the kitchen when I heard an odd cry.

Smiles from Anna Warrington and her daughter Sophia

"When I went to check on her, she looked pale and something didn’t seem right but I wasn’t sure what it was.

"We took her to hospital, but she didn’t have a temperature and her observations were fine, so we were discharged shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The following day, Sophia was in the sling on my front and suddenly went totally solid and held her breath. I thought she was choking and I can honestly say I thought she was going to die.

"We went back to the hospital and this time she was admitted. Things soon escalated and the seizures came thick and fast.”

Sophia is making good progress and makes Anna proud each day

Sophia was diagnosed with epilepsy at just six weeks old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now six years old, Sophia is making good progress and makes Anna proud each day.

Anna said: “Sophia is able to sign some Makaton, say some words and can walk holding our hands or with her walker.

"She makes us so proud every single day. Her determination to do and achieve new things is admirable. Everyone she meets leaves with a smile and is happier for seeing her.”

Anna Warrington ready to run 10K in support of epilepsy charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the progress Sophia is making, the constant fear of seizures has a huge effect on the family.

Anna explained: “We don’t like to go where there’s no phone reception just in case we need an ambulance.

"If Sophia isn’t with us, we always have our mobiles with us so we can be contacted at all times. It’s emotionally draining constantly being on high alert.

“The pressure that seizures put on us as a family is difficult to explain to anyone who hasn’t experienced it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are mum and dad one second and nurses the next, making sure Sophia’s in the recovery position and checking that she’s breathing correctly.

"We feel we can’t leave her for any reason, even to go to the loo, and our stress levels are unbelievably high.”

Anna is running the Bradford 10k to raise money for Epilepsy Action so it can continue supporting families affected by epilepsy.

She said: “I started running a number of years ago and I did the Couch to 5k with my local running club. I progressed from 5k and completed the Bradford 10k back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The atmosphere at the finish line was great and it was even better to know I did it for Epilepsy Action.

"I’ve hardly run in the last year, but I was determined to complete the Bradford 10k again this year. It’s also great motivation to get me back into running!”

You can donate to Anna’s fundraiser here.

The Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k will take place on Sunday 12 March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k or to sign up, visit epilepsy.org.uk/bradford or call the events team on 0113 210 8881.