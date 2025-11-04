Ripon Minor Injuries Unit to become Urgent Treatment Centre – with expanded services and extended hours

Ripon Community Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit is set to become an Urgent Treatment Centre – expanding services and extending hours to better serve local residents.

From Monday, November 3, the Minor Injuries Unit at the hospital on Firby Lane will begin its transition to a Urgent Treatment Centre.

As part of the transition, the hospital will now be open from 8am till 8pm, seven days a week.

The hospital will also be expanding its services beyond current treatments to include support for stomach pain, high temperatures, mental health concerns, and more.

While the transition begins this month, formal designation is expected in early 2026, with the Urgent Treatment Centre eventually relocating to a new facility within Ripon Community Hospital.

Sir Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, said, “This is great news for Ripon.

“The Minor Injuries Unit is a valued local service, and I am pleased it will now be able to help with a wider range of health concerns while staying open longer each day.

“I am grateful to the team at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust for their work on this upgrade.

“The move reflects a commitment to ensuring patients are seen in the right place, at the right time, by the right clinician, close to home.”

For more information, visit https://www.hdft.nhs.uk/hospitals/ripon-community-hospital/