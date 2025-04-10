Ripon GP practice joins Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has taken over a Ripon GP practice as the Trust seeks to work even closer with local primary care services to reduce barriers to patient care.

North House Surgery on the city’s North Street provides GP services to 9,000 registered patients and employs 40 members of staff.

HDFT has taken responsibility for the practice after being approached by North House Surgery’s GP partners and the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board in late 2024.

The contract to provide primary care service was transferred by Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to HDFT on April 1, 2025.

Pictured from left: Clare Collins, Operational Manager; Debbie Brown, Nursing and AHP Lead; Dr Pete Johnson, Lead Doctor; Alison Smith, HDFT’s Interim Executive Director Nursing Midwifery and AHPs; Russell Nightingale, HDFT’s Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer; and Dr Jacqueline Andrews, HDFT’s Executive Medical Director.

Primary care services provided to North House Surgery’s patients are not affected and can be accessed by patients in the same way as before the change in ownership.

Service continuity will be maintained through the practice’s leadership structure.

This includes Dr Peter Johnson, one of the surgery’s GP partners, who has become Lead Doctor, and Debbie Brown, who will take on the role of Nursing and Allied Health Professional Lead at the surgery.

Clare Collins has also joined North House Surgery as the new operational manager.

HDFT has sent letters to all North House Surgery patients this week informing them of the change of ownership.

Dr Jacqueline Andrews, Executive Medical Director at HDFT, said: “I am delighted to welcome North House Surgery, its team and its patients to our Trust.

"We are really excited to begin an exciting new chapter at HDFT - incorporating primary care into our range of services.

“The NHS’ focus is to move care, where it is appropriate, from an acute hospital setting to the community, and from treatment to prevention.

"Closer working between acute, community and primary care will ensure outstanding care can continue to be provided for our patients across Ripon.”