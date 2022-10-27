Ripon Community House (RCH), a self-funding organisation boasting an impressive array of community aids and facilities available for meetings, conferences and training spaces, fears ordinary hard-working people are plunging into financially troubling times whilst feeling increasingly apprehensive due to the record high inflation rates.

As fears grow that our food banks are becoming more and more necessary through this ‘winter of discontent’, the group is urging locals to take part in its own ‘Waste Not Wednesday’ project.

While it is not a food bank as such, the team believes WNW can offer people a “helping hand” through these difficult times.

Food Bank created to act as a shop and less like a food bank has just about everything you can think of. Chris Garbutt is one of our long standing food support volunteers.

The project aims to counteract the way we view food banks and the shame that some might feel is associated in using them.

“We try to explain to people it’s a helping hand and not a judgement on them,” Suzanne Bowyer, RCH project manager. “Then we leave people to do it for themselves, giving them that bit of dignity. They can bring their own bags for example, so they can tell the kids they’ve just been to the shop”

With a discreet entrance it does not scream food bank. You can slip in whilst in town and socialise briefly. They are connected with community organisations over in Nidderdale and across rural areas, directing people elsewhere if they don’t have what they need.

Impressively, nothing gets wasted. It all comes from familiar sources, a sustainable way to reduce supermarket waste. Fresh fruit and vegetables also arrive from nearby allotments. The storage area acts like a shop allowing people to make their own choices. There’s everything from spices, stock cubes, herbs, to lentils and detergent.

Recently, WNW changed its opening times from 1pm-3pm to 3pm-5pm allowing those who work through the day to attend and pick up their crucial items. People who would otherwise be seen to be achieving their goals and providing children with a fortunate life are said to be going without food in challenging times.

Covid brought with it some tough times, and now the RCH have had to adapt again to cope with the extreme economic and social change with its members working hard, sacrificing much of their time unpaid. It is this adaptable community driven attitude that will get people through.

"We are not here to make people reliant but resilient,” added Mrs Bowyer. “Trying to empower people were the economy and system has failed them. Why should people lose their dignity, it’s an economic failure, not a personal one.

“We thought Covid was bad and now we have careered into this. Nobody came out of Covid unscathed. The difficulties are now multi-generational. Young people are looking ahead asking ‘What does the future hold for me?’ We are looking at an entire generation who are potentially scarred.”

She is now urging anyone who might need the support to drop in and see whether their lives can be made any easier through ‘Waste Not Wednesday’.