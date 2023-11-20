REVEALED: Multi-million pound leisure and wellness centre to open its doors in Knaresborough next month

The new £17.5 million leisure and wellness centre in Knaresborough is set to open its doors to the public on Monday, December 11.

The new centre, which brings state-of-the-art swimming and fitness provision to the market town, includes a six-lane 25-metre pool, a leisure pool with flume and a 60-station fitness suite.

There is also a studio for group fitness classes, a bespoke group cycling studio, sauna and steam rooms, a café and an outdoor children’s play area.

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Culture and Leisure, Councillor Simon Myers, said: “I am delighted that we have an opening date for this exciting new leisure provision for Knaresborough – it’s a perfect Christmas gift for the town.

“The local community had long outgrown the old pool – there was a call for fitness provision as well as spaces for classes and post workout relaxation spaces.

"By shifting the service offer from conventional swimming pool provision to a community health and wellbeing service we aim to help people move more, live well, feel great and reduce the proportion of the population that is physically inactive.”

The project complements a wider £47.9 million investment in leisure provision, including the recently completed refurbishment of Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre and the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.

All the centres are managed day-to-day by Brimhams Active, the council’s health and wellbeing company.

The centre has been developed next to the old Knaresborough Pool, which was built in 1990 and last refurbished 20 years ago.