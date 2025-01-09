REVEALED: Harrogate BID unveils jam-packed programme for return of Self Care Week this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate BID has announced the details of a jam-packed programme for the return of Self Care Week in less than two weeks.

Running from Monday 20 till Saturday 25 January, the week-long schedule of themed sessions, classes and workshops, the majority of which are set to be free of charge, will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to kick-start the new year in the best way possible – by working on self care.

Favourites from last year, including Yoga, Sound Baths and a special session at LUSH, all feature in the line-up for 2025.

Meanwhile, notable newcomers to the schedule include a workshop on the healing technique known as ‘Reiki’, drop-in sessions on mental health support with Mind, interactive talks to help with working on resilience and even a Sound Baths for youngsters to close off the busy programme.

Another intriguing new addition for 2025 is a guide to ‘forest bathing’ – a practice of therapeutic relaxation by spending time in a forest to focus on sensory engagement to connect with nature.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “With the Self Care Week, we will continue to champion and celebrate Harrogate’s history, based around its renowned spa town heritage.

“So, we’re very pleased to reveal some of the exciting events featured in the programme for the returning event.

“Empowering your health and elevating wellbeing is the perfect way to kick-off the new year, so why not get involved.

“We’ve included some brand-new sessions in this year’s programme, along with the return of some of the popular classes from last year.

“We received some really positive feedback on our first ever Self Care Week in 2024, so we can’t wait to bring it back for you all in less than two weeks time.”

As the BID announced last month, the official launch event is set to be held at the Turkish Baths on Monday, January 20 – offering the chance to indulge in relaxation at one of the town’s most popular attractions.

For more information about Harrogate Self Care Week, visit https://harrogatebid.co.uk/selfcareweek/