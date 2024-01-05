REVEALED: Harrogate BID announces full programme of events for town's first ever 'Self Care Week'

Harrogate BID has launched details of its first ever Harrogate Self Care Week, which will aim to boost the town’s health and wellbeing later this month.

Running from Monday 22 until Friday 26 January, the varied self care workshops, activities and classes will aim to help you to kick-start a healthy, happy mind, body and soul as we move into 2024.

Some of the sessions will be held in a pop-up self care unit on the first floor of the Victoria Shopping Centre, which will be appropriately dressed to help visitors prepare and keep in tune with the different workshops or classes

But, other events will be held at different venues across the town centre.

Harrogate BID has announced a full programme of events for the town's first ever 'Self Care Week'

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Since we launched the Harrogate Self Care Week in mid-December, we’ve had so much interest and positive responses.

“A huge thanks to the many BID members and local providers who are supporting this campaign, which we hope will drive footfall and spend into the town centre in what can often be a quieter month.”

The Turkish Baths is set to host the official launch event on the Monday 22 January, with a session in the facilities from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Also on the same day, an hour-long acupressure and acupuncture talk and demonstration with Patti Hemmings will be held in the shopping centre unit from 12.30pm, as well as a unique mosaic making session at Artizan from 5pm till 7pm.

Kicking things off on Tuesday 23 January, a Slow Yoga Flow for Beginners with Michelle Foxall will be held in the shopping centre from 5pm till 6pm.

Then, Chantelle Coles will host an intriguing sound bath session, a meditative experience involving bathing in sound waves, in the vacant space between 6pm and 7pm.

Mat Pilates with Emma Ryder is the opening event on Wednesday 24 January at 12.30pm.

From 5pm, taff members at LUSH are preparing to host a special face mask making session in their Cambridge Street store.

Anyone looking to learn more about Thai Chi can join a beginner class with Alison Newband from 6pm till 7pm.

Meanwhile, the team at Ebru Evrim are putting together a dynamin session at their studio in James Street from 6pm to round off Wednesday’s events.

To open Thursday 25 January, a two-hour interactive workshop on doshas will be held from 5pm till 7pm with Green Ayurveda Spa.

This will be followed by an energetic circuit session with the F45 team at their studio in Albert Street from 6.15pm, lasting for around 45 minutes.

On Friday 26 January from 12.30pm, Tomm Melody will teach visitors more about ageing and strength, offering an introduction to anyone in attendance

Tomm often works with the older generation to help them feel as fit as they did in their younger years.

This will be followed by a talk on the benefits of mushrooms in Perimenopause with Tracy Murr from Minster Mushrooms, also in the shopping centre unit from 5pm till 6pm.

There are a limited number of places available for each session, class or talk.