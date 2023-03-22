Retired Harrogate nurse and campaigner says more understanding needed from the system over young autistic people

Flashback to 2014 - Harrogate Autistic Group with Hazel Griffiths pictured third from left.

In particular, Hazel Griffiths says far too many children and young autistic people are being excluded from school.

"It's just as important our autistic children can go to school or college just like their peers," said Hazel, a retired emergency department nurse who is a carer for an autistic son.

"Far too many children and young autistic people are excluded from school, autistic adults struggle to gain and sustain meaningful employment.

"There’s too many situations where people don’t understand the impact long waiting times for an autism diagnosis can have on a child, young person or adult and their families.

"As a result, society is missing out on the talent and skills on offer."

A member of Harrogate and District Branch of National Autistic Society (NAS), Hazel is part of the National Quality Improvement Taskforce which was established by the NHS in 2019 to improve current specialist children and young people’s inpatient mental health, autism and learning disability services in England.

At the moment she is also one of the people working with North Yorkshire County Council as it formulates its North Yorkshire Autism Strategy 2024-2026.

Hazel believes that, though progress has been made since the Autism Act was introduced by the Government in 2009, autistic people are still facing discrimination, "ridiculous" waiting times for autism assessments and health inequalities.

"Kindness, equity and compassion are so important.

"Nationally, autistic people face huge barriers accessing services that are not reasonably adjusted, inclusive and welcoming

"Those who have the power to do something to improve the lives of autistic people, in terms of support, still don't know enough about autism or know why it is important enough to care, or understand.

"This applies at all levels from politicians to individuals interacting with autistic people and their families. "

North Yorkshire County Council is holding a series of North Yorkshire's Autism Strategy 2024-2026 meetings across North Yorkshire, seeking input from autistic people and families, as well as a wide range of local organisations.

Hazel said: “The Autism Act introduced in 2009 is currently the only disability specific piece of legislation in England.

"What came with the autism act was a requirement that the government would introduce and keep under review, an autism strategy.

"A call for evidence was launched in 2019 to refresh the strategy.

"The Government took undertook another review with summary of findings.

"These findings have been used to inform the 2021-26 national autism strategy.

"It’s the first strategy to include children and young people.”

Hazel also argues that autism should be removed from the mental health act as “it’s not a mental illness, it's neurodevelopmental.” she wants more of a social Disability, human rights act approach,

Harrogate and District Branch of NAS is holding a Autism Acceptance Day shortly as part of Autism Acceptance Week.

Taking place on Saturday, April 1 at Wesley Methodist Chapel, Harrogate, 10am-3pm, the event will feature a drop-in clinic.

Harrogate NAS was set up by a group of parents for children with autism, associated conditions and their families and is committed to promoting inclusivity.