Respected Harrogate charity looking forward to Still Fabulous at 41! being its biggest fundraiser of 2023
Taking place on Saturday, July 8 at at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate, it’s the respected Harrogate-based charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year – as well as a great deal of fun.
Organisers want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket, donated or sponsored the event so far.
They say, without your support, they wouldn't be able to put on such a fabulous evening.
Last year’s “Fabulous at 40!” ball to celebrate Supporting Older People’s 40th anniversary raised more than £7,000,
Tickets for this year’s ball are £60 per person and include:
Welcome drink on arrival
Delicious summer menu three course meal
Live music by local band Stellarboom
DJ for those dances moves!
Raffle, auction and games
About Supporting Older People
Based at Community House, 46-50 East Parade, Harrogate
Its core work is our Home Visiting Scheme.
It recruits and supports volunteers to visit older isolated people who are referred to it by various agencies.
It also organises a varied activities programme including Tea & Talk, Dining Out Club, Outings, Film Club, Friendship Groups and Music & Movement.
It currently support 300 older people who live alone and have 150 wonderful volunteers without whom it could not exist.
It costs £70,000 per year to run its services and relies on a combination of grants, donations and fundraising.
More information on SOP:
https://blog.supportingolderpeople.org.uk/.../gratitude...