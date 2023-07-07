Respected Harrogate charity looking forward to Still Fabulous at 41! being its biggest fundraiser of 2023

Taking place on Saturday, July 8 at at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate, it’s the respected Harrogate-based charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year – as well as a great deal of fun.

Organisers want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket, donated or sponsored the event so far.

They say, without your support, they wouldn't be able to put on such a fabulous evening.

Flashback to King's Coronation celebration for 60 Supporting Older People members - Harrogate RoundTable past president Alan Fisher and SOP's Director Kate Rogata. (Picture SOP)

Last year’s “Fabulous at 40!” ball to celebrate Supporting Older People’s 40th anniversary raised more than £7,000,

Tickets for this year’s ball are £60 per person and include:

Welcome drink on arrival

Delicious summer menu three course meal

Live music by local band Stellarboom

DJ for those dances moves!

Raffle, auction and games

About Supporting Older People

Based at Community House, 46-50 East Parade, Harrogate

Its core work is our Home Visiting Scheme.

It recruits and supports volunteers to visit older isolated people who are referred to it by various agencies.

It also organises a varied activities programme including Tea & Talk, Dining Out Club, Outings, Film Club, Friendship Groups and Music & Movement.

It currently support 300 older people who live alone and have 150 wonderful volunteers without whom it could not exist.

It costs £70,000 per year to run its services and relies on a combination of grants, donations and fundraising.

More information on SOP: