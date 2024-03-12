Remarkable Harrogate charity campaigner moves celebrity event to tears including The X Factor's Simon Cowell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grieving Harrogate mum Manraj Sanghera, 47, a Parent Ambassador and Spokesperson for children’s charities Martin House Hospice and Together for Shorter Lives, had been asked to be the keynote speaker at the annual Together for Short Lives fundraising ball.

In front of an audience including Dancing on Ice star Claire Sweeney, Eastenders star Emma Barton and TV broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, the campaigner spoke of the loss of her son Arjun at the event sponsored by Morrisons and partner OK! Magazine.

The remarkable charity champion was introduced by Simon Cowell, the patron of Together for Short Lives, and her moving story of challenge and loss had the room at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair in tears.

Harrogate charity campaigner and grieving mum Manraj Sanghera with Simon Cowell of The X Factor at the annual Together for Short Lives fundraising ball in London. (Picture contributed)

"Being able to share my story with everyone in that room, Simon included, meant the world,” said Manraj who has raised more than £500,000 for charity as a campaigner for young people with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

"There was a genuine moment of emotional connection with Simon drawn from a place of mutual respect as parents.

"Simon’s son was born on the 14th February, the date that Arjun died.

"They got to meet Arjun through me, and in his own way, Arjun is continuing to make an impact on the world after his death.

Keynote speaker at fundraising ball - Harrogate's Manraj Sanghera who has raised more than £500,000 for charity as a campaigner for young people with life-shortening illnesses and their families. (Picture contributed)

"The emotional reaction a lot of guests had shows how much compassion and willing there is in the world to help families like mine, and it is a privilege to be a part of that force for change."

Manraj’s son Arjun died in 2020 at the age of 17 while being cared for at Martin House Hospice.

The youngster had fought major health problems from the very beginning with the support of his family.

His first three months of his life started in special care baby units.

Aged four, his body started violently shaking.

Debilitating seizures resulted in regular emergency visits to the hospital.

"We knew time with him would be short but nothing could prepare us for the rollercoaster of emotions that come with trying to maintain a normal family life, while terrified we could lose our precious son at any moment,” said Manraj who has been an Asian Woman Awards finalist for her charity work.

“Watching your child suffer is heart breaking, but knowing there is little you can do to take the pain away is devastating.”

The family were also faced with the numerous logistical problems involved with navigating the care he needed from the health system.

“Arjun required round the clock care,” said Manraj.

"It was a full-time job coordinating appointments, making endless phone calls and understanding paperwork.

"The number of services involved in Arjun’s care was truly bewildering.

"For families like mine, Together for Short Lives is there, when it can feel like there is nowhere else to turn and nobody understands.”

The Harrogate campaigner says her mission is to highlight the 24/7 end of life care that organisations that like together for Short Lives can offer in a world where not all families at the moment can access it readily enough.

“Our story is not unique, Arjun was only one of the 99 thousand across the UK who have incurable, life threatening or life limiting conditions.,” said Manraj.

"Together for Short Lives is here, to help families just like mine, when it can feel like life is simply overwhelming.”