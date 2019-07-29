Raising awareness of suicide prevention in Harrogate

A packed-out fundraising event at one of Harrogate's leading bars has been praised by the Harrogate founder of a charity aiming to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives.

The Ostrich Beer Launch Party at Cold Bath Brewing Co not only increased awareness of mental health and suicide prevention charity The Ostrich Foundation, it also raised almost £1,400 for its work.

The charity's founder Alison Pearson-Segal said: "We are absolutely delighted at how much we raised our profile and got people talking.

"The event was a roaring success with the beer selling super-fast and everyone enjoying the sunshine, a cold drink and raising awareness for suicide prevention.

"A lot of local businesses showed great support and provided excellent raffle prizes, too."

The event saw the launch of a new limited edition beer brewed by at Cold Bath Brewing Co called Ostrich Pale Ale.

The bar donated £1 from each pint sold.

The Ostrich Foundation was launched in 2018 and has worked closely with another charity, Papyrus.

The goal is to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by shattering the stigma around suicide and helping remove the word ‘committed’ from the vocabulary of suicide.

The next event for The Ostrich Foundation will be ‘the Ostrich Walk’ which will take place in Ripley on October 6.

