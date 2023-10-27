News you can trust since 1836
£1million charity ball in Harrogate raising funds in honour of mum's lost son Alfie

A charity ball in Harrogate may smash the £1 million target set by a grieving mum to honour her son’s memory and help save the lives of critically ill babies in Yorkshire.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
In March 2002, Fiona and Roger Martin tragically lost their beloved son Alfie, born full term but needing urgent transportation to the Leeds General Infirmary to receive critical care.

Following a tortuous wait because of lack of suitable transportation, Alfie was eventually moved to the Regional Teaching Hospital where he sadly died.

Fiona wanted to honour her son’s memory by buying life-saving equipment for newborn care.

Flashback to 2016 when Fiona Martin, founder of The Friends of Alfie Martin charity, presented a Cardiac Scanner to the Neonatal Unit at St James Hospital, Leeds in conjunction with the Freemasons of Yorkshire. (Picture by Simon Hulme)Flashback to 2016 when Fiona Martin, founder of The Friends of Alfie Martin charity, presented a Cardiac Scanner to the Neonatal Unit at St James Hospital, Leeds in conjunction with the Freemasons of Yorkshire. (Picture by Simon Hulme)
Flashback to 2016 when Fiona Martin, founder of The Friends of Alfie Martin charity, presented a Cardiac Scanner to the Neonatal Unit at St James Hospital, Leeds in conjunction with the Freemasons of Yorkshire. (Picture by Simon Hulme)

A team of friends rallied to her support and the charity was founded.

Since then, Fiona and a dedicated team of volunteers and friends have raised £750,000 approximately for the Friends of Alfie Martin charity.

Now in its 21st year, the charity is hopeful that a forthcoming ball at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel will see them hit their £1m target.

Taking place on Saturday, November 11, 300 guests are invited to a drinks reception at 7pm with canapes followed by a three-course meal at 7.45pm.

The whole evening will be packed with entertainment, including live music, dancers and more.

Carriages at 12.30am.

There will be several opportunities to raise funds on the night, including a tree of life tombola, silent auction and stand-up sit-down bingo to win a beautiful bespoke diamond necklace.

All proceeds raised go directly to the charity, which buys life-saving equipment for newborn care in Yorkshire.

