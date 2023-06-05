Plea by pupils at Harrogate village schools for better road safety on 'incredibly busy, country roads'
Youngsters at five primary schools have being showing their commitment to improving the situation by creating banners to display to motorists going past their schools on busy rural roads.
The schools involved are:
Beckwithshaw Community Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
Admiral Long CE Primary
Miss Victoria Kirkman, Executive Head of Admiral Long and Birstwith CE schools and Interim Exec Head of Ripley, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing schools, said road safety was of paramount importance to pupils and residents.
"As Executive Headteacher across several rural primary schools, I am wholly committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our pupils.
"I noted that these schools are on incredibly busy, country roads where it is vital we educate our pupils about road safety along with raising the profile of this to vehicle users.
"With this in mind, significant measures have been put in place at our schools.
"We also ran a Road Safety Banner competition with the pupils’ winning designs displayed at the front of schools."
The highlighting of the issue come at a time when a range of campaigns for a 20mph speed limit outside schools in North Yorkshire are gathering momentum.
Members of Pannal Ash Safe Street Zones campaign and Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign recently shared their concerns with North Yorkshire Council.