Plea by pupils at Harrogate village schools for better road safety on 'incredibly busy, country roads'

Youngsters at five primary schools have being showing their commitment to improving the situation by creating banners to display to motorists going past their schools on busy rural roads.

The schools involved are:

Beckwithshaw Community Primary School

Road safety banner - Pupil Daisy Walker of Y6 outside Beckwithshaw School.

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School

Admiral Long CE Primary

Road safety banner - Y4 pupil Ava Baron outside Ripley School.

Miss Victoria Kirkman, Executive Head of Admiral Long and Birstwith CE schools and Interim Exec Head of Ripley, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing schools, said road safety was of paramount importance to pupils and residents.

"As Executive Headteacher across several rural primary schools, I am wholly committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our pupils.

"I noted that these schools are on incredibly busy, country roads where it is vital we educate our pupils about road safety along with raising the profile of this to vehicle users.

"With this in mind, significant measures have been put in place at our schools.

Freya Foy Y5 of Kettlesing Felliscliffe School.

"We also ran a Road Safety Banner competition with the pupils’ winning designs displayed at the front of schools."

The highlighting of the issue come at a time when a range of campaigns for a 20mph speed limit outside schools in North Yorkshire are gathering momentum.