Pioneering new cancer centre is to be launched in Harrogate to improve patients' recovery and wellbeing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the new Active Together service will offer free, personalised fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support to help people with cancer respond to and recover from treatment.
Located at the new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate which is set to open next month, the service will be launched for patients in November.
In advance of that, people with cancer are being invited to register their interest.
Dr Louise Flanagan, Head of Services at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: "The Active Together programme in Harrogate will provide personalised support delivered by specialists for people following a cancer diagnosis.
“We are looking forward to welcoming patients at our new centre in the coming months."
Research has shown that regular activity during and after cancer treatment can lead to increased survival, improved recovery, and help reduce the risk of cancer coming back.
Eating well and having good mental health can also support recovery.
People taking part in the programme will receive support from a specialist dietitian, who will provide nutritional advice, and a counsellor, who will help look after mental wellbeing in a supported environment.
As well as providing the Active Together programme, the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre will incorporate a café, shop and donation centre where preloved items can be dropped off for sale in the charity’s shops.
The shop, café and donation centre, supported by a team of volunteers, will open to the public on Monday, October 9.
Tony Graham, Director of Retail at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “The shop and café will help raise vital funds to support programmes like Active Together, both here in Harrogate and across Yorkshire.
"The shop will offer a curated and edited collection of ladies’, men’s, and children’s fashion, including some brand new and selected unique pieces.”
Active Together is designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.
For more information or to register an interest, please email [email protected], call 01423 510765 or visit https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/news/people-with-cancer-invited-to-sign-up-for-new-fitness-and-wellbeing-service