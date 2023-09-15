Pioneering new cancer centre is to be launched in Harrogate to improve patients' recovery and wellbeing

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the new Active Together service will offer free, personalised fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support to help people with cancer respond to and recover from treatment.

Located at the new Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate which is set to open next month, the service will be launched for patients in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In advance of that, people with cancer are being invited to register their interest.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help in Harrogate for patients - Exercise during cancer treatment can help alleviate the side effects, helping patients feel less tired and more able to focus on everyday life. (Picture Yorkshire Cancer Research)

Dr Louise Flanagan, Head of Services at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: "The Active Together programme in Harrogate will provide personalised support delivered by specialists for people following a cancer diagnosis.

“We are looking forward to welcoming patients at our new centre in the coming months."

Research has shown that regular activity during and after cancer treatment can lead to increased survival, improved recovery, and help reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eating well and having good mental health can also support recovery.

People taking part in the programme will receive support from a specialist dietitian, who will provide nutritional advice, and a counsellor, who will help look after mental wellbeing in a supported environment.

As well as providing the Active Together programme, the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre will incorporate a café, shop and donation centre where preloved items can be dropped off for sale in the charity’s shops.

The shop, café and donation centre, supported by a team of volunteers, will open to the public on Monday, October 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Graham, Director of Retail at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “The shop and café will help raise vital funds to support programmes like Active Together, both here in Harrogate and across Yorkshire.

"The shop will offer a curated and edited collection of ladies’, men’s, and children’s fashion, including some brand new and selected unique pieces.”

Active Together is designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.