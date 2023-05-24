News you can trust since 1836
Parkinson’s UK’s Ripon group issues appeal for volunteers to help run meetings

Parkinson’s UK’s Ripon cafe has issued an appeal for volunteers to help support the running of the group meeting, which provides an opportunity for people living with Parkinson’s, their friends and families to come together for a cuppa and a chat.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 24th May 2023, 17:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:21 BST

The Ripon cafe runs monthly and provides an informal meet up for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones in the local area.

The volunteer role that needs to be filled is for an activity leader.

This is a flexible role with a big impact - volunteers ensure that people with Parkinson’s can access activities that make a real difference to them.

Parkinson’s UK’s Ripon cafe has issued an appeal for volunteers to help support the running of the group meeting.
Activity leaders are responsible for greeting people when they arrive and being the point of contact for members.

Cara Connolly, Network Support Officer, Parkinson’s UK said: “Ripon cafe is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running.

“Without the support from people like them, these groups could be forced to close.

"This is a chance to get involved, and enjoy the company.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Ripon group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 450 in the Harrogate area.

Parkinson's UK is there for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson's UK staff.

The Ripon Parkinson’s UK group meets on the last Tuesday of every month at St Wilfred’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon, HG4 2AB.

For more information visit: https://localsupport.parkinsons.org.uk/provider/ripon-support-group

