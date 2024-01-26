One of UK's most inspirational women in cycling to break down barriers in Harrogate by leading series of free sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Successful writer, occasional triathlete and founder of The Personal Cyclist in Harrogate, Kate Auld only learned to ride a bike properly in her late 30s but hasn’t stood still since.

After winning the accolade of appearing in Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling list which celebrates inspirational women who are encouraging others to experience the joy of cycling, Kate is teaming up with local businesses in February to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Tour De France departing from Harrogate in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate, who worked for BBC Radio 1 and the 2012 Olympics, relocated to Yorkshire in 2012 to start a family, will coordinate a series of free sessions in bike confidence.

Inspirational Kate Auld, founder of The Personal Cyclist in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“Being more active or trying something new at thing time of year can be daunting," said Kate.

"We’ve come together to support everyone indoors and out of their comfort zone to feel more confident about getting back on the bike come spring, in a really social, friendly way.”

The free bike sessions coming up in Harrogate are aimed at anyone who is hoping to cycle more in spring, to beat road congestion, global warming and save money in the process.

They will include the following…

Harrogate bike charity Resurrection Bikes will be hosting “The Bike Doctor Will See You Now” free session in early March, 2024. (Picture contributed)

Saturday, February 10, 9am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Woodford, Founder of North Studio on Cold Bath Road will open the doors to her US-inspired studio to host a free spin taster class, followed by free coffee and an outdoor bike Q&A with The Personal Cyclist® at Prologue Cycling.

The Personal Cyclist® offers cycling confidence coaching and individual or corporate leisure cycling escapes from bases in Harrogate and Grantley Hall near Ripon

Sunday, February 11, 18 and 25, 9.30am

A block of three Sunday morning “Pedalates” sessions will run at Move Physio near Folifoot, led by Pilates coach Liv Metcalfe.

Liv says “Alignment, core awareness and quality movements will be at the heart of this special progressive block for anyone who wants to strengthen, lengthen and improve performance, on or off the bike.”

Monday, February 26, 5.30pm or 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimhams Active at the Hydro will be hosting two “Spin & Social” sessions to showcase their state of the art Les Mills spin studio, followed by refreshments and an outdoor bike Q&A with The Personal Cyclist®.

Saturday, March 2, 2pm-4pm

Local bike charity Resurrection Bikes will be hosting “The Bike Doctor Will See You Now”.

Pre-book a 20 minute appointment slot for you and your bike, get it checked over for Spring and ask any burning bike questions over tea, coffee and cake.

To book contact John at [email protected]

Kate Auld said: “I started the Personal Cyclist to help everyone get out on two wheels and discover the freedom of cycling in one of the best places on the planet, Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re already seeing strong interest from companies and individuals across the UK who are keen to come to Harrogate for civilised cycling this summer.

"We want to help everyone discover the joy of cycling.”

To book a free session contact [email protected].

Places are limited and operate on a first come, first served basis.