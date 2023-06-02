Olympic gold medallist is to appear in Harrogate for stunning event organised by Harrogate Harriers

Harrogate Harriers have announced that a six times world champion will join up to 1,000 runners in the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, July 2.

Celebrating its fifth year, the inclusive 10k run will see runners enjoy a stunning multi-terrain course – 70% tarmac with the rest on good footpaths - starting and finishing at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre at Crimple Valley.

There will be a special guest to present prizes to the top three runners in each award category – Olympic triathlon gold medallist Jonny Brownlee.

Harrogate 10k race guest - Yorkshire's Olympic gold medallist Jonny Brownlee.(Picture Janos M Schmidt /World Triathlon)

As well as his incredible achievements in triathlon, the popular Brownlee is a key advocate for inclusivity in sport and physical activity.

Harrogate Harriers are delighted the co-founder of The Brownlee Foundation, along with his brother Alistair, has agreed to come along to an event that suits all the family.

Children can participate in the Kids Fun Run with children in school years 2-5 completing 1.3 km, and years 6-9 completing 2.5 km.

The event is sponsored by Harmony Energy, a Knaresborough-based renewable energy developer, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout the UK, France, Poland and New Zealand.

Harrogate Harriers have organised the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, July 2. (Picture Ray Thomson)

The corporate team prize will be contested, with the winning organisation choosing which charity receives a donation from Berwins Solicitors.

Sue Moul, Race Director and Harrogate Harriers club member, said: "Harrogate Harriers are looking forward to welcoming 1,000 runners to the Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k and fun run.

“Our beautiful course through the Crimple Valley and our Kids Fun Run means this is something all the family can enjoy.

"The support of Harmony Energy is crucial as it enables us to share our love of running with the wider community."

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: "We're delighted to be back supporting such a brilliant local event."