North Yorkshire praises 'positive impact” of £50 million income boost to people with care needs

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison said people in North Yorkshire had seen their incomes boosted by a total of more than £50 million as a result of work by council staff in the council’s Health and Adult Services department.

The Conservative councillor, who represents Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate division, said staff had helped residents to secure the multi-million pound figure in previously unclaimed financial support which people were entitled to since the service was started in 2015.

As a result, the work had also helped people to remain independent in their own homes.

Praised for people needing social care - Members of the benefits advisors team at North Yorkshire Council.

"We recognise the importance of financial wellbeing and do all we can to help ensure people get the income to which they are entitled,” said Coun Harrison.

“The dedication and diligence of council staff in helping residents is illustrated in the scale of the success they have achieved.

“It is difficult to over-estimate the positive impact of this work on those who have received assistance.”

In the space of only six months, more than 150 successful claims were made for Attendance Allowance alone, worth almost £14,000 a year, but also generating £100,000 in back-payments for residents of the county.

One case involved the team obtaining a back payment of £85,000 for someone who had been entitled to Attendance Allowance – which is designed to help with extra costs if you have a disability severe enough that you need someone to help look after you.

Team members also work with registrars to support people who have been bereaved and find their weekly income dramatically reduced as a result.

Other income claimed as a result of intervention from the council teams includes personal independence payment, pension credit, universal credit and carers allowance plus a range of other benefits.

