North Yorkshire Council is 'not making decisions on the future of individual sports and leisure venues' in new review

The council’s review has the aim of refocusing its leisure services to better support the physical and mental well-being of individuals and communities and to make it easier for everyone to be active.

North Yorkshire Council is one of the largest council leisure providers nationally, with 25 leisure sites, 16 pools and a range of outdoor pitches and facilities.

In the Harrogate district, the leisure centres and swimming pools in Harrogate, Starbeck, Ripon, Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge are run by Brimhams Active.

A visualisation of the new-look Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre, which is being refurbished at a cost of £13.5 million, and will provide a 400 square metre fitness centre, a new sauna and steam suite. (Picture contributed)

The company formed by the local authorities in 2021 is currently working towards the completion of the £13.5 million state-of-the-art Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre and Knaresborough’s new swimming pool.

North Yorkshire Council’s survey asks clubs, organisations and community networks if they think the council is focusing on the right themes for the review.

It also invites them to share their thoughts on how they currently interact with council sports and leisure services and what other support they would like to see.

Aims of North Yorkshire Council's survey of sports and leisure provision

Increasing participation in physical activity for people of all ages.

Improving value for money and the sustainability of the leisure facilities.

How it can better meet the needs of urban and rural populations.

Areas of greatest need and reducing health inequalities.

Improving the energy efficiency of the facilities and reducing carbon emissions.

Providing fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities.

How it can extend services beyond leisure centres and develop outreach services.

How it can better work in partnership with community sports groups and others

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and housing, Coun Simon Myers, said: “We’re one of the largest council leisure providers in the country.

“We think this presents opportunities for us to work together to make it easier for people to move more and get active as part of their daily life.

"This is a key focus for us during our review.

“We are also looking at the condition and management of our facilities but we are not making decisions on the future of individual sports and leisure venues at this stage.

“The review is a long term programme so there will be many opportunities for wider consultation about the formation and delivery of any future changes.”

Many of the clubs and groups have been contacted directly and provided with a direct link to the survey.

Any others that would like to take part can complete the survey at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/current-consultations/strategic-leisure-review

The survey will be open until Thursday, August 31.

If any representatives of clubs, organisations and community networks would prefer more information before completing the survey, they can attend one of two online Teams meetings on Wednesday, August 16.

Registration for either the noon to 1pm or 6pm to 7pm session is via email to [email protected]

As part of the process, the council is also working closely with local and national key partners such as Sport England and North Yorkshire Sport.