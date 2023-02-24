Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge becomes Nidderdale Leisure and Wellness Centre

Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge has received a welcome renovation and modern up-to-date equipment

The leisure and wellness centre is managed by Brimhams Active, Harrogate Borough Council’s community health and wellbeing company, which aims to ensure people can be healthier and more active so that they enjoy happier and more independent lives.

The new renovations to Nidderdale Leisure Centre include up-to-date facilities that enable the use of new technology and the inclusion of mobile apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wellness centre has been completely refurbished with top of the range equipment including an Olympic Squat Rack, a SkiErg and a Peloton Bike.

The centre aims to incorporate the app ‘Strava’ which is currently one of the most popular fitness apps for those with a competitive edge.

Changing the name to a leisure and wellness centre reflects this vision and Brimhams Active’s five ways to wellness model, which include; connection, mindset, movement, nutrition and recovery.

Brimham Active’s strategy is also built around this 'Five Ways to Wellness' model with movement as the core offer to optimise overall health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also aim to ensure the services they provide are designed and delivered to be fully accessible and suit the widest variety of needs, making it easy for people to start their wellness journey.

Mark Tweedie, managing director of Brimhams Active, said: "Through our new pioneering strategy Brimhams has committed to revitalising and reinventing conventional leisure services to focus on what people want and need to optimise their health and wellbeing whatever their starting point.

"Changing the names of our facilities symbolises this, and this investment is another example of the serious commitment to support the communities we serve."

To mark the change, Nidderdale Leisure and Wellness Centre has unveiled new signage at the centre in Pateley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change of name of Nidderdale Leisure and Wellness Centre also follows other facilities across the Harrogate district, including the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre, Fairfax Wellbeing Hub, Knaresborough Wellbeing Hub and Jennyfield Styan Wellbeing Hub.