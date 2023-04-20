News you can trust since 1836
Nidderdale Plus urges residents to fill out new ‘Quality of Life Survey’

A new survey has been released by Nidd Plus to identify areas that need closer attention in rural communities, enabling them to deliver services more in-tune with residents needs.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The Quality of Life Survey asks residents to give feedback following the changes of the last five years which has had an impact on everyday lives.

With hit after hit from ongoing economic crisis many have been forced to tighten up more than ever and reconsider what is and what is not, a necessity.

Helen Flynn, executive director at Nidd Plus, said: "We hope that as many residents as possible can fill in our new Quality of Life Survey, as it will help us to be responsive to people’s needs and issues.

Nidd Plus 'Quality of Life Survey' released to gain insight into the challenges and struggles of life in 2023.
Nidd Plus 'Quality of Life Survey' released to gain insight into the challenges and struggles of life in 2023.
“So much has happened since we carried out our last survey five years ago, and we are aware that a lot of the changes caused by the pandemic and the continuing Cost of Living crisis have had a significant impact.

“We need to understand how this impact may have affected people, as well as learning more about people’s general experience of living in Nidderdale.

“The survey is for everyone: young and old alike and everyone in-between!

“For those not online, please call us (01423 714953) for a paper survey.

“We can send one out to you, or you can pick up a paper survey and fill it in, then post it in collection boxes at the Hub in Pateley Bridge or at our Charity Shop on the High Street.”

To complete the survey follow the link: http://www.nidderdaleplus.org.uk

