Under the well known umbrella of “cost of living community support”, community support organisation (CSO) Nidd Plus is offering a trusting pair of hands during the cost of living crisis this festive season.

Nidd Plus has organised a support hub to connect all residents in the area with aid - whether it is a warm space, a friendly face, or financial help for households, you can find it on its website. You can find the times and dates for all warm spaces over Pateley Bridge, Summerbridge and Darley.

Some rural areas are suffering from poor transport links including old housing stock with inadequate insulation, which is further exacerbating the current crisis.

An essential resource has been created called the “Warm Spaces Directory for Nidderdale and Washburn”, which delivers a live directory that will be routinely updated providing details of spaces to stay warm, with many supplying hot food and drink.

Residents are advised to check on their neighbours and the links in advance to avoid anyone suffering in silence. There are energy saving tips available including further information on financial help the Government is giving in 2023 towards energy bills and the living crisis. The links are there to inform and support – while many may not know where to find them, they are all effectively in one place at nidderdaleplus.org.uk.

Nidd Plus would like people to be aware that despite Nidderdale being a rural area, there is a lot going on to support its residents.

Helen Flynn, executive director of Nidd Plus, said: "It feels like we have crashed from one crisis – Covid – to another – the cost of living crisis. And for many, the current crisis is impacting them in a worse way than Covid.

"As a community support organisation, we want to be sure that there is information and advice for people freely available to help them get over the worst of the winter pressures.

"The Warm Spaces Directory is a useful resource for people who need to go somewhere to stay warm and save on heating costs during the day. But we are also here to offer help and advice on how to save on energy costs, etc, and are continuing to run Citizens’ Advice sessions at the hub.

"People can call us on 01423 714953 to make an appointment, or to ask about any of the cost of living crisis resources and help we have available."

Here is a list of some of the main cornerstones of support:

Working with communities and local organisations to set up a network of Warm Spaces across our area. Contact via email [email protected] or phone 01423 714953 if you have information to add to the growing database, or if you would like more details.

Providing Information packs (including guidance materials, information and signposting to services) for organisations wishing to help those struggling with rising heating bills and food prices. To obtain a pack for your organisation: email [email protected] or phone 01423 714953.

Referring and supporting people to access services such as food banks, Citizens’ Advice, Warm and Well. To find out what help can be provided and how to get support, call 01423 714953.

Providing supermarket shopping vouchers for those with urgent need. Confidentiality assured. For more information, call 01423 714953.