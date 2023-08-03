News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at how every doctor surgery and practice in the Harrogate district is rated according to the NHS GP Patient Survey 2023
NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: This is how every doctor surgery and practice in the Harrogate district is rated – find how yours compares

NHS patients in Harrogate reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:27 BST

Produced by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice, where it surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent.

The results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6% points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience fairly poor or very poor.

Almost three quarters (71.3 per cent) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years.

In addition, 14.5 per cent said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

How do the GP surgeries across the Harrogate district compare?

Here we reveal which GPs had the highest/lowest satisfaction ratings in the area...

At Stockwell Road Surgery in Knaresborough, 97.7 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good

1. Stockwell Road Surgery

At Stockwell Road Surgery in Knaresborough, 97.7 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good Photo: Archive

At Church Avenue Medical Group in Harrogate, 97.1 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good

2. Church Avenue Medical Group

At Church Avenue Medical Group in Harrogate, 97.1 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good Photo: Archive

At Ripon Spa Surgery in Ripon, 93.6 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good

3. Ripon Spa Surgery

At Ripon Spa Surgery in Ripon, 93.6 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good Photo: Archive

At North House Surgery in Ripon, 91.8 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good

4. North House Surgery

At North House Surgery in Ripon, 91.8 per cent of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good Photo: Google Maps

