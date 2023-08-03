NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: This is how every doctor surgery and practice in the Harrogate district is rated – find how yours compares
Produced by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice, where it surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent.
The results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6% points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience fairly poor or very poor.
Almost three quarters (71.3 per cent) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years.
In addition, 14.5 per cent said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.
How do the GP surgeries across the Harrogate district compare?
Here we reveal which GPs had the highest/lowest satisfaction ratings in the area...