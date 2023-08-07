News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate districtWe take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district
NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: The best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district

NHS patients across the Harrogate district have mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP, new figures have revealed.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

The annual GP Patient Survey, produced by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about the care that they receive from their GP surgery.

One of the questions asked about their satisfaction with the overall appointment booking process.

Around half (54%) of respondents across England said that they had an overall ‘good’ experience of booking an appointment - a 1.8 percentage point drop from the previous year’s figures and the lowest percentage since the survey began in its current form in 2018.

More than a quarter of respondents (28%) said they had a ‘poor’ experience, the highest in six years, while 18% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

The survey took place between January and April 2023, with 760,000 patients responding - 29 per cent of those invited to participate.

Patients were able to say whether their experience of booking was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’.

Here we reveal the GP surgeries that patients said were the best for booking an appointment in the Harrogate district...

At Stockwell Road Surgery in Knaresborough, 87.3 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good

1. Stockwell Road Surgery

At Stockwell Road Surgery in Knaresborough, 87.3 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good Photo: Archive

At Ripon Spa Surgery in Ripon, 82 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good

2. Ripon Spa Surgery

At Ripon Spa Surgery in Ripon, 82 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good Photo: Archive

At North House Surgery in Ripon, 81.8 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good

3. North House Surgery

At North House Surgery in Ripon, 81.8 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good Photo: Archive

At The Moss Practice in Harrogate, 76.2 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good

4. The Moss Practice

At The Moss Practice in Harrogate, 76.2 per cent of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was good Photo: Archive

