New £500,000 dementia suite designed to aid independence is to open at Harrogate care home

The innovative Springwater suite at Belmont House in Starbeck will be home to a community of up to 14 people and has been designed to allow residents to live well by maintaining as much of their independence as possible.

Following an investment of £500,000 by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) which operates the home, the new suite is set to offer a transformative care environment.

Facilities will include a specially designed open and safe ‘lifestyle’ kitchenette area extending to a Café, and a pampering spa-themed bathing room, offering hydrotherapy, aromatherapy and Croma therapy. The reception and lounge area has been opened up creating a new reception desk and coffee bar.

Marsha Tuffin, head of dementia innovation, said: “MMCG’s vision for the Belmont House Springwater Dementia Suite is simply to enable people to live a good quality of life within a supportive, thriving community.”

Carefully chosen artwork on display in the corridors and communal areas will reflect the history of the local area, and the design includes bespoke reminiscence areas, featuring Betty’s Tea Rooms, Farrah’s Confectioners, Harrogate Spa, Harrogate Theatre Royal, Yorkshire sports people and the Royal Family.