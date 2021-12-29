New fitness classes for over 60s

Move it or Lose it exercise classes.

Cathy Szeplaki is running Move it or Lose it exercise classes for the over 60s aimed at those who might think they are too old to exercise and avoid the gym but who want to stay active and younger for longer.

Each exercise class, which will be run locally at Chain Lane Community Hub, aims to help improve flexibility, aerobic health, balance and strength.

The group sessions are delivered by a specialist instructor who encourages and motivates their clients to join in and have fun whatever their age or ability.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s proving popular with the older generation as the classes offer opportunities to socialise as well as exercise along with noticeable benefits to their mobility, health and wellbeing.

Cathy says behind the fun of the class is a serious mission to help people stay independent for longer.

“It’s unbelievable to think that 25 per cent of women and 7 per cent of men over the age of 70 do not have sufficient leg strength to get out of a chair without using their arms.

“This is when the problems begin as they are at risk of losing their strength and with it their independence.

“Just doing the right exercises can turn back the clock so they can keep doing the things they love for longer.”