New figures show Harrogate charity is biggest funder of cancer research studies in Yorkshire

New figures from the National Institute for Health and Care Research show that, during 2022/23, the Harrogate-based charity has funded 40% of all cancer research study places in the region - twice as many as the second biggest funder.

Funding by the Harrogate-based charity means that Yorkshire is one of the best performing Clinical Research Networks in England for the number of people taking part in cancer studies.

The studies, involving nearly 5,000 people, include research into the feasibility of introducing a screening programme for kidney cancer and a study investigating whether urine self-testing kits and community early detection clinics are effective ways of screening for bladder cancer.

Leading the way on funding crucial cancer studies - Harrogate-based charity Yorkshire Cancer Research with its chief executive Dr Kathryn Scott, second from left. (Picture Yorkshire Cancer Research)

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “These new figures show that the work we fund is making a real impact.

"Yorkshire is at the forefront of cancer research and we are incredibly grateful to those affected by cancer for taking part in these studies and to the charity’s supporters for making this possible.

“Every part of a cancer patient’s treatment is informed by research.

"Without this, we would not be able to gather the valuable knowledge needed to help save lives in Yorkshire, and beyond.

“Our aim is that people in our region can be among the first to receive pioneering treatments and innovative ways to diagnose cancer.”

The work funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research is of crucial importance as figures also who that people in Yorkshire are more likely to have their lives cut short by cancer than almost anywhere else in England.

Research studies funded by the charity include the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering lung screening programme which provided critical data that led to the recent announcement of a national lung screening programme.

