New clinic opens in Harrogate with state-of-the-art oxygen chamber inspired by co-founder's own life

A new state-of-the-art clinic has opened in Harrogate this week with a new treatment which began after its co-founder was left struggling with symptoms of 'Long Covid' such as fatigue, muscle pains and brain fog.

Pure has launched a new, flagship clinic in Harrogate and has teamed up with ‘The Heal Air’ Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

Located at 44A Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, this new Aesthetics, Health and Wellbeing Centre follows in the footsteps of the original clinic at Hessle near Hull.

After gaining a reputation as Yorkshire’s premier anti-aging, injectable and laser treatment provider, Pure Skin Clinic opened it doors in Harrogate yesterday, Tuesday.

Harrogate and Hull clinic Pure’s success has been predicated on founder Jade Hickson’s dedication to understanding the scientific principles of treatments and working with each client as individuals. (Picture contributed)

Pure’s success has been predicated on founder Jade Hickson’s dedication to understanding the scientific principles behind skin care techniques, allied with her philosophy of enhancing the pre-existing, natural look of clients.

She tried various treatments in her own life before discovering Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and finding it was the only therapy to make a difference.

The Heal-Air provides HBOT; a non-invasive medical treatment that involves relaxing in a specialist chamber whilst breathing in almost pure pressurised Oxygen.

Chief Executive Jade Hickson said: “The people of Harrogate can expect a warm welcome, friendly staff and, above all, honest opinion and expert treatments.

"We pride ourselves on working with each client as individuals; we have occasionally turned down treatments for clients seeking something extreme, which would not compliment their natural look.

"In the age of social media we don't want to contribute to the idea that the ideal man or woman must look like a filter.”

Pure offers non-invasive treatments to slow down the ageing process and works with people who would like to change an aspect of their appearance to produce results that harmonise with their natural look to optimise their appearance and beauty.

Services include everything from state of the art laser treatment to the newest advancements in biochemical cellular renewal.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 01423 457286 (Pure) or 01423 223283 (Heal-Air).