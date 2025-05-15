Nan inspires runner to smash half marathon for Wetherby older people charity

A Wetherby runner has been inspired by her Nan to hit the streets to raise vital cash for isolated older people across the district.

Rhiannon Bayston, aged 36, from Collingham smashed the Leeds Half Marathon to raise more than £800 for Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE).

Rhiannon says she was inspired to fundraise for WiSE after helping out with her Nan’s own community activities and a burning desire to tackle loneliness.

Rhiannon said: “I wanted to support a local charity and remembered visiting WiSE’s Memory Café last year - it was such a warm and welcoming place. I’ve always felt drawn to supporting older people, which probably comes from my Nan. She was an old person’s warden in her local area and ran activities like bingo at the village hall. I used to love helping her—it really stuck with me.

“I think loneliness is one of the saddest things anyone can experience, and I love that WiSE works to improve the quality of life for the older generation. It’s such an amazing charity doing vital work in the community.

“I decided to take part in the Leeds Half Marathon as I love running and wanted to challenge myself again. I actually ran it nine years ago, before I had children. It’s a great event and a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness and funds for WiSE.

“I’m ran with my husband, Ross—who only signed up a few weeks ago - and my friend Catherine, who I’ve been training with. My goal was to raise £500 and I’ve already surpassed that, which is just incredible. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s donated.

“Thank you to WiSE for everything they do, and to everyone supporting me—it means the world!”

To donate to Rhiannon’s half marathon, visit www.justgiving.com/page/rhiannon-bayston-1 or for information about WiSE visit www.w-ise.org.uk