Mindfulness Mondays to launch in West Tanfield

Lulu Ferrand and Kathryn Creed, from Tanfield Wellness, will be hosting a series of Mindfulness evenings in West Tanfield Memorial Hall over four weeks.

There will be three groups each Monday: families with children under 12 years, 5-5.30pm (£2 per person for each session); families with older children, 6-7pm (£3 each); adults, 7.30-8:30pm (£7).

“Over the four weeks, children, teenagers and adults will be shown techniques to help reduce anxiety and calm the mind, including meditation,” said Kathryn, who offers mindfulness in schools as well as privately.

“The impact on our wellbeing and mental toll of the pandemic is still being felt and will be for many months and years to come.

“There has never been a more important time to shine the spotlight on mental health and particularly the needs of our children and teenagers.”

Place2Be launched Children’s Mental Health Week on February 7 and revealed that school staff have seen a rise in pupil anxiety since last September.