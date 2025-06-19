Mind in Harrogate District expands free wellbeing offer in Boroughbridge

In time for World Wellbeing Week (24–30 June), local mental health charity Mind in Harrogate District is delighted to announce the continuation of its free Boroughbridge Wellbeing Group, following the success of our 6-week Winter Wellbeing pilot earlier this year.

Now running monthly, the group offers a welcoming, creative space for adults to connect, slow down, and prioritise their mental wellbeing. Sessions are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Boroughbridge Methodist Church Hall, with arrivals from 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start, and finishing at 7.45pm.

Led by experienced mindfulness teacher Rachel Clark-Wilson, the sessions centre around creative mindfulness – combining simple, enjoyable creative activities with grounding mindfulness techniques. No creative experience or skill is required.

Lucy Gifford, Head of Services at Mind In Harrogate District said:

“At Mind in Harrogate District, we recognise the growing need for accessible mental health support in rural communities. Boroughbridge residents have told us how much local, in-person wellbeing support matters, and this group is a direct result of listening to that feedback. As part of our 2025–27 strategy, providing mental health support in rural areas like Boroughbridge is a key priority. Our weekly Tuesday 1:1 wellbeing sessions at Boroughbridge Morrisons Community Room continue to offer that vital connection, and the Wellbeing Group is a valuable extension of this work. We’re delighted to be continuing the group for a further year, thanks to the generous support of Councillor Robert Windass and Boroughbridge Lions.”

Amelia explains:

“Forest Therapy, is an invitation to slow down and get closer to nature. Otherwise known as shinrin-yoku, it was developed in Japan in the 1980's as a way of engaging with nature to relax. When coming on a Forest Therapy session you can expect to be gently guided towards relaxation within a natural setting (not necessarily a forest). Through a series of gentle invitations you will explore the natural world around you at a slower pace where you have time to notice details and explore your senses. It is a simple and humble practice that aims to make a pause within our fast paced world, for the benefit of our mental health and wellbeing.”

Both the regular monthly sessions and the 1st July Forest Bathing session are free to attend and open to all adults, but registration is required. To sign up, please contact Kirsty via email at [email protected] or call 07305 049296.

We would like to extend our thanks to North Yorkshire Council, through the locality budget of Cllr Robert Windass, for funding the delivery of the group, and to Boroughbridge Lions for generously funding the venue.

Session Details:

What: Boroughbridge Wellbeing Group – Monthly Mindfulness & Creative Wellbeing Sessions

When: First Tuesday of each month, 6.30pm–7.45pm (arrive from 6.15pm)

Where: Boroughbridge Methodist Church Hall

Cost: Free

To register: Contact Kirsty on 07305 049296 or [email protected]

Special Session – Forest Bathing

Date: Tuesday 1st July

Time: 6.30pm–7.45pm

Location: Outdoor venue in Boroughbridge (details shared on registration)