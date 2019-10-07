Martin House marks Hospice Care Week

A team of 100 – including doctors, specialist nurses, physiotherapists, music therapists and a psychologist – is just some of what it takes for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People to support families.

Boston Spa-based Martin House is highlighting what it takes to provide its services during Hospice Care Week, which takes place from October 7-13.

This year its focus is ‘this is what it takes’ - a chance to show what is needed to provide, and pay for, hospice care.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care at Martin House, said: “It takes a huge variety of people and skills to provide the specialist and holistic care we give, from our doctors who are on hand 24/7 to give advice and support, to our chefs who prepare thousands of meals every year for families staying at Martin House.

“But there is so much more support needed behind the scenes, from our team of housekeepers who keep the hospice clean and tidy, to our garden volunteers who maintain our extensive grounds looking beautiful for families to enjoy.

“That also doesn’t include the millions of pounds our fundraisers have to make so we can keep on providing vital care for families who really need us.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

It offers planned respite care, emergency stays, symptom control and end of life care, as well as bereavement support to families.

Among some of the things it takes to provide Martin House’s care each year are: over 3,500 hours of art and music therapy and over 2,500 nights of care for children.