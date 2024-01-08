'Make positive changes in your life' with free pilates and yoga sessions in Harrogate at state of the art studio

Free pilates and yoga sessions are being offered at a state of the art "haven of wellness" in Harrogate this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The state-of-the-art Ebru Evrim Studio on James Street is holding two open days to highlight how it provides a gateways to wellness for people of all ages and abilities.

Running on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14, a choice of 15 free 30 minute taster sessions are available, running from 12.15am on Saturday through to 4pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a complete beginner or already an enthusiast, the state-of-the-art Ebru Evrim Studio is a rejuvenating experience in itself, providing a haven of wellness over three floors.

The state-of-the-art Ebru Evrim Studio in Harrogate is holding two open days to highlight how it provides a gateways to wellness for people of all ages and abilities. (Picture Heidi Marfitt Photography)

The studio's founder Ebru said: “Many people are starting 2024 hoping to make positive change in their lives and our free Open House Weekend invitation is designed to give them the opportunity to unlock a transformational, healthier, happier lifestyle with the help of yoga and Pilates;

"There is no commitment required to joining a block of regular classes.”

The free offer will see experienced teachers introduce Flow and Yin yoga as well as Pilates sessions including those using the reformer apparatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reformer is a bed-like frame with a flat platform (the carriage) that rolls back and forth on wheels, designed to adjust to each individual to develop core strength and stability.

Reformer Pilates is suitable for adults of all ages as it helps with athletic performance, injury recovery, weight loss, balance and bone density.

The Ebru Evrim Studio is a rejuvenating experience in itself, providing a haven of wellness over three floors.

There are comfortable areas to socialise and relax as well as the mat and reformer studios, Activewear clothing on sale and The Studio Kitchen featuring healthy artisan drinks and dishes from local suppliers including Bakeri Baltzersens and Roots & Fruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoga, pilates and meditation provide the means to naturally balance the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of the human experience to help people cope with the demands of 21st century living.