Major new strategy to support thousands of children with specialist needs in Harrogate district and across county

Statistics show that around 10,000 North Yorkshire pupils aged up to 25 years receive SEND support, while more than 4,500 children and young people in addition have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

North Yorkshire Council's new Local Area Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) strategy sets out how to improve outcomes for children and young people and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Children and young people are at the heart of everything we do.

Coun Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Children and young people are at the heart of everything we do." (Picture North Yorkshire Council)

“This new strategy will be delivered in real partnership between the health service, the council and parent-carers to ensure that every child and young person in North Yorkshire has access to the right support to develop their independence and go on to lead fulfilling lives.

“Our ambition is that children and young people with SEND have the correct support to achieve their aspirations and the best opportunities to achieve their goals.

“Helping children and young people to achieve good outcomes in education, health, employment, relationships and participation in social activities is central to this vision.”

The new strategy will focus on five key priorities:

Identifying the needs of children and young people early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working together – improving communication, co-production and engagement.

Improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

Preparing young people for adulthood.

Achieving best value.

The new and improved SEND strategy will run from July 2023 to July 2026 and has been developed in partnership with children and young people, their families and education settings, as well as Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and West Yorkshire ICB.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s place director for North Yorkshire, Wendy Balmain, said: "Some of our key areas of focus will be children and young people with autism and those with social, emotional and mental health needs.