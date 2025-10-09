Major changes are planned to support GP surgeries in poorer areas 🩺

Major changes planned to support GP surgeries in more deprived and coastal areas.

People in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs.

Analysis by the Nuffield Trust shows that GP practices in poorer areas have fewer GPs and, on average a worse patient experience.

Communities in more deprived areas and coastal towns are expected to benefit from more funding for services following a shake-up of how GP services are funded.

The current format for GP funding is based on data that is around 25 years old. It uses the expected workload of GP practices to determine the distribution of funding for GP practices across England.

People in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs. | Pexels, cottonbro studio

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England national director for primary care said: “It is essential that GP practices serving our most deprived communities, where health challenges are often greatest, receive a fair share of resources that reflect their need.

“By overhauling GP funding for the first time in two decades, the NHS can better help people to get the support they need as GPs and their teams deliver record numbers of appointments for their communities.”

What could this mean for patients?

The changes to funding could mean that GP surgeries in deprived or coastal towns could get more money to invest in their services.

Evidence has also revealed that GP surgeries serving more deprived areas of the country receive nearly 10% less funding per patient than GP practices in richer areas.

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “The way GP funding is allocated is outdated and no longer fit-for-purpose – with more deprived areas and coastal communities across the country experiencing the highest levels of inequality.

“With GPs at the heart of our 10 Year Health Plan, it is vital that we don’t leave any community behind and that we end the postcode lottery of care.

“As we invest in primary care, we must prioritise the areas and communities which have the most need to drive health improvements and close the gap on these health disparities.”

You can find out more about how your local GP surgery is performing compared to others at GP Patient Survey.