Major Brit Award winning band joins Leeds Festival 2023 line-up as Lewis Capaldi takes a break after Glastonbury

Reading and Leeds Festival have today confirm The 1975 will headline the festival this summer to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album The 1975.

The band will be performing the album in full, in a rare and special performance on Saturday, August 26 at Reading, and Sunday, August 27 at Leeds, replacing scheduled headliner Lewis Capaldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debuting at number one in the UK Albums Chart in 2013, The 1975 boasts many fan favourites including singles Chocolate, Sex, and Robbers, amongst tracks that are rarely performed live in recent years such as She Way Out, Settle Down and The City, giving Reading and Leeds Festival fans a unique setlist and a truly special festival moment.

The 1975 will headline Leeds Festival this summer to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album The 1975.

Ivor-nominated North London rapper-producer Knucks has also been added to the line-up, promising a masterclass in UK hip-hop featuring tracks of his latest project Alpha Place.

With hundreds of thrilling acts set to play, Reading & Leeds – including Billie Eilish, The Killers, Foals, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner and Arlo Parks – is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer - defining and celebrating the sounds of modern ground-breaking music, as well as boasting a world-class comedy line-up.

Fans can be the first to hear further line-up announcements, artist news and much more by signing up to the newsletters at www.leedsfestival.com and www.readingfestival.com

TICKET INFORMATION