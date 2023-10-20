'Life-changing' award of £240,000 for Harrogate charity which offers vital support for rare form of dementia

A Harrogate-based charity has been awarded almost £240,000 of National Lottery funding to continue providing services to people with young onset dementia – a rare form of the disease that there is little support for.

The National Lottery award will enable Dementia Forward to work closely with care homes and agencies locally, and across the region, to adapt services for younger people, raise awareness of the condition and educate care staff.

The award means continued support for people like Mike, aged 67 from Harrogate, has been living with Alzheimer’s disease – a form of dementia - for several years and now attends the Time Out Together sessions.

Poor short-term memory, concept of time, sense of direction and disorientation are just a few of the symptoms Mike is challenged with daily due to the disease.

The £240,000 National Lottery award will enable Dementia Forward in Harrogate to work closely with care homes and agencies locally, and across the region, to offer activities and support for younger people. (Picture contributed)

This has taken a toll on his mental wellbeing and Mike’s now unable to do tasks he once enjoyed, such as cooking.

Trish who lives in Harrogate and is a carer for husband Mike who has young-onset dementia, said: “Time Out Together brings a lovely bunch of people together who are in Mike’s situation.

"It’s given him routine and it’s been great for his confidence and self-esteem.

"He’s doing things he wouldn’t normally be able to do and financially we wouldn’t be able to afford these activities if it weren’t for Dementia Forward and National Lottery funding.”

“Support for those with the condition and their loved ones is so underfunded.

"You’re very much left on your own.

"We’re lucky to have Dementia Forward - getting this grant is wonderful and is so deserved.”

Dementia Forward is one of 300 charities and community groups across Yorkshire and Humberside which has been awarded a share of more than £13 million by The National Lottery Community Fund over the last three months.*

Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager at Dementia Forward, said: “We are overjoyed that The National Lottery Community Fund has chosen to fund our Time Out Together groups for a further three years.