Leading member of Royal Family praises Harrogate charity for its 'absolutely critical role' in helping others
The comments by HRH The Princess Royal came during a recent visit to Claro Enterprises, an independent charity which provides a safe and meaningful working environment for people with long-term mental health conditions, giving them access to work, training and support to enhance their wellbeing and skills.
Princess Anne told volunteers at their premises in Starbeck that Claro Enterprises "fulfils a role that will remain absolutely critical for the future".
In the build-up to World Mental Health Day which takes place next Tuesday, October 10, the royal visitor also praised the charity’s focus on supporting local people in the community and working with local businesses.
This, The Princess Royal added, "set a good example for others to follow."
A spokesperson for Claro Enterprises said the vote of royal confidence could not have come at a better time.
"This feels very important with pressures on funding and closures of facilities such as The Briary Wing in Harrogate which would have traditionally supported people with more complex mental health issues in the region,” the spokesperson said.
Claro Enterprises was funded in 1986 by four local families whose relatives had suffered from complex mental health issues and wanted to provide a workshop to support others in their situation.
Via its partnership with the famed Yorkshire furniture maker The Mouseman, the charity’s Harrogate workshops focus on the creation of high quality woodwork products from MDF blanks and artisanal woodwork items to bespoke, high quality, wooden displays.
These include Betty’s Christmas and Easter seasonal windows as well as business services, including assembly and repacking for companies such as Farrah’s.
The Harrogate charity has long-established royal links.
Princess Anne first visited its premises more than 30 years ago and proved inspirational in the development of Claro Enterprises.
Later, it went on to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services.
In the way in which she highlighted the importance of local community projects in regional mental health issues, Princess Anne has proven inspirational once again.