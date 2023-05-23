Leading Harrogate dementia care firm reveals launch of new specialist unit for 'person-centered' approach

Lindsay House, based at Vida Healthcare’s latest care home Vida Court, opened its doors earlier this month at Beckwith Head Road in Harrogate specifically for people living with Huntington’s disease.

Vida Healthcare will support resident’s independence and ensure they have a voice to tailor the service to each individual, whilst providing a homely environment for residents and their families.

The house will provide nine people with a high standard of person-centered care, including medication management, access to local community services, including a GP and community multidisciplinary teams, and a sensory room.

Vida Healthcare’s latest care home Vida Court in Harrogate – Pictured are Lindsay House are Sharon Oldfield, Home Manager, and James Rycroft, Managing Director.

The Harrogate care firm has recruited 36 new nurses and carers and brought over existing staff from its other houses to support the new residents.

Staff members working in the unit will have the skills required to support people living with Huntington’s to experience wellbeing and purpose in their daily life, treat them with respect and dignity, ensure agreed plans of care are met to the highest standard, and enable residents to make their own decisions, feel valued and become part of the Vida community.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, said: “At Vida we are always looking into gaps within the care industry and subsequently identified a lack of support available for people living with Huntington’s disease.

"Our ability to adapt and meet other specialist needs is one of our greatest assets, and we wanted to use this expertise to expand our offering.

"We are looking forward to providing the best possible care.”

Huntington's disease is a progressive brain disorder caused by a defective gene which causes changes in the central area of the brain affecting movement, mood and thinking skills.

The symptoms most commonly develop between the ages of 30 and 50.

In conjunction with the Huntington’s Disease Association, Vida Healthcare and its unique training platform, Vida Academy, will provide staff working in the unit with an extensive induction course, followed by continuous training supported by the Huntington’s Disease Association.