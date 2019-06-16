Knaresborough Library launches autism friendly chill out room

An autism friendly initiative has been launched at Knaresborough Library.

Toys, mood lighting, and a dark tent are among the autism friendly equipment on offer in a new chill out room at the popular facility.

The area, funded by The Forest of Knaresborough Masonic Lodge, will be used every Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. It is also available on request at other times.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for Libraries, said: “Libraries across North Yorkshire are working towards making their facilities more autism friendly.

“The chill out room will provide a calm space for our residents to experience the joy of reading.”

Knaresborough Library also holds a relaxed storytime session every Friday from 10.30am to 11am with colouring and crafts.

For more information about the room please email knaresborough.library@northyorks.gov.uk or call 01609 533610.