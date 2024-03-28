'Keeping memory alive' of late teacher in Knaresborough who meant so much to pupils and care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “Little Library” was unveiled Manor House care home in tribute to Sheila Roome by the Knaresborough mayor Councillor Hannah Gostlow and her deputy town crier Andrew Richards.

The event was attended by pupils from Knaresborough St John’s Church of England Primary School, who used to love attending Storytime with Sheila and were penpals with her.

Part of the Anchor care home group, The Manor House Little Library has been established just four months after the much-missed Sheila passed away aged 94 just before Christmas.

A new mini library has been unveiled at Manor House in Knaresborough to keep alive the memory of a much-loved former teacher. (Picture contributed)

Anchor’s The Manor House’s activities co-ordinator Katie Pickering, who works with fellow activities co-ordinator Joanne Meredith, said: “The idea of the Little Library was inspired by villages who repurpose old telephone boxes and bus shelters to hold books for anyone to take or borrow.

“It will be situated in the grounds of our home and children will be able to take borrow or swap books at their leisure, in honour of Storytime with Sheila.

“It is a way of keeping Storytime with Sheila alive – the residents at our care home enjoy seeing the children coming and going and it feels like a permanent memorial and something we can all enjoy for a long time."

The launch event also saw Michelle Robinson, the author of the last book Sheila read the children, send the care home a video message from her home in Canada.

Sheila’s family plan to donate a plaque to go with the Little Library.

The new facility was built from scratch while recovering from knee surgery by Katie’s grandad Malcolm Steel, aged 77.

The bedrooms are arranged in small groups and many benefit from lovely views of private gardens.