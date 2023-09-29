Inspirational young Harrogate woman whose mental health was turned around by fitness aims for victory in Miss England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chloe McEwen, a 21-year-old level 3 fitness trainer who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager, says her bid to win the Miss Yorkshire round of Miss England this weekend will highlight the huge mental health benefits of fitness.

Gearing up for the competition on Sunday, October 1 in Doncaster, the story of Chloe - who works with clients in a small private gym and teaches classes at a in exclusive Health Club in Harrogate - is one of unwavering resilience.

At the tender age of 16, she endured an arduous eight-month hospital stay, receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and witnessed her weight ballooning by almost four stone.

Her transformation was nothing short of remarkable, although it wasn't devoid of additional phases of struggle and triumph.

Through a dedicated fitness regimen and the embrace of a healthier lifestyle, bolstered by an unwavering support network, Chloe not only regained control of her life but also embarked on a mission to empower others.

The Harrogate woman is far from alone when it comes to mental health concerns.

Recent figures show 56% of the UK population now registered with some form of mental health issue, particularly among young individuals.

Her aspiration is to inspire even just one person to surmount their struggles and discover light at the end of the tunnel.

Chloe is convinced that, with determination and the right support, individuals can conquer mental health challenges and attain personal wellness through fitness.

"The rewards of persevering are immeasurable," said Chloe.

"My personal happiness and positivity are intrinsically linked to my fitness routines.”

Now she is hoping success in this Sunday’s contest will inspire others.

Chloe is also working with Sports Traider, a charity dedicated to giving young people employment and sports participation opportunities to improve mental and physical health.

More information at: https://www.sportstraider.org.uk/

Chloe’s dress sponsor is Yorkshire-based The Prom Den.

More information at: https://www.thepromden.co.uk/