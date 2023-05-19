Incredible chance to abseil off famous Yorkshire landmark to fundraise for Martin House Children’s Hospice

The challenge will see abseilers of all abilities and ages asked to make their way across the Ilkley Moor boulders before abseiling down the 50ft rock face from the The Cow and Calf.

Rowan Simpson, events fundraiser at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The Cow and Calf is such a wonderful place to abseil – the views are incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An abseil is a challenge lots of people want to do at least once in their life.

Martin House Children’s Hospice - “The abseil at Ilkley Moor is something you can do as a family, a group of friends or a work team."

"What better way to do it than to also raise money for charity?

"You don’t need any experience or special equipment, and we will guide you through everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at the famous landmark on Saturday 15 July, all the money raised will support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Its care includes planned respite, emergency and symptom control care, end of life care and bereavement support for families.

Rowan Simpson said: “The abseil is something you can do as a family, a group of friends or a work team.

"Bring your friends and family to watch and make a day of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children as young as eight can take part, as long as they fit into the safety harness, and there is no upper age limit to the event.

It costs just £25 to sign up for the abseil.