We take a look at the top rated GP practices in the Harrogate district as rated by patients

IN PICTURES: These are the top rated GP practices in the Harrogate district as rated by patients

Take a look at how your GP ranks compared with others in the area.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th May 2023, 12:20 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP and we’ve put together a list of the top ten rated practices

Not all of the GP surgeries across the district have been reviewed but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they are rated

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing

This GP practice on Crossley Street in Wetherby has a five star rating from four reviews

1. Crossley Street Surgery

This GP practice on Crossley Street in Wetherby has a five star rating from four reviews Photo: Archive

This GP practice on Wetherby Road in Harrogate has a five star rating from three reviews

2. Kingswood Surgery

This GP practice on Wetherby Road in Harrogate has a five star rating from three reviews Photo: Archive

This GP practice on Church Avenue in Harrogate has a five star rating from one review

3. Church Avenue Medical Group

This GP practice on Church Avenue in Harrogate has a five star rating from one review Photo: Archive

This GP practice on Mowbray Square in Harrogate has a 4.9 average rating from sixteen reviews

4. East Parade Surgery

This GP practice on Mowbray Square in Harrogate has a 4.9 average rating from sixteen reviews Photo: Archive

