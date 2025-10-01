We take a look at the GP surgeries in the Harrogate district with the most helpful receptionists according to the GP Patient Surveyplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The GP surgeries in the Harrogate district with the most helpful receptionists - as voted for by patients

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
Patients across the Harrogate district have shared their views on how well GP reception and administrative teams are doing.

From arranging appointments to chasing up test results, reception and administration staff often shape a big part of the experience when visiting a GP practice.

The annual GP Patient Survey, run by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England, offers insight into how people feel about their local surgeries - including the performance of reception and administrative staff.

This year’s survey, carried out between January and March 2025, gathered feedback from more than 700,000 people across England about their GP services.

When it came to reception and administrative teams, most patients across the country described them as either ‘very helpful’ (42 per cent) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41 per cent).

We’ve taken a closer look at how the reception and administrative staff at GP surgeries across the Harrogate district have been rated by you...

Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 74 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’

1. Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough

Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 74 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ Photo: Archive

Of the 107 people who responded to the survey, 66 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’

2. Beech House Surgery, Knaresborough

Of the 107 people who responded to the survey, 66 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ Photo: Archive

Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 36 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’

3. Park Street Surgery, Ripon

Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 36 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ Photo: Archive

Of the 127 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’

4. Nidderdale Group Practice, Pateley Bridge

Of the 127 people who responded to the survey, 60 per cent of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32 per cent said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’ Photo: Archive

